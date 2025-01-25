Ice Fish Fest - Sioux Falls

Ice Fish Fest was created to start a family wintertime event for Sioux Falls at Catfish Bay. It is one of the few times each year that Catfish Bay is open to the public for Fishing. The proceeds help raise money for the volunteer Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and Camp OnAqua. Over $30,000 in cash and prizes being given away. All holes are pre-drilled so all you need to bring is a fishing pole, warm clothes and a plan to have fun.