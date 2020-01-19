Share |

Ice Fishing - Corona

Jan 19, 2020 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

 Learn about ice fishing on Big Stone Lake. Fishing supplies available but limited. Park license required.


Location:   Warming Shelter by Beach Area, Hartford Beach State Park
Map:   13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD
Phone:   605-432-6374
All Dates:
