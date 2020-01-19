Ice Fishing - Corona
Jan 19, 2020 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Learn about ice fishing on Big Stone Lake. Fishing supplies available but limited. Park license required.
|Location:
|Warming Shelter by Beach Area, Hartford Beach State Park
|Map:
|13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD
|Phone:
|605-432-6374
|Website:
|http://https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1078/
All Dates:
