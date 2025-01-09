Ice Fishing Expo and Tournament - Mobridge

Jan 9, 2025 - Jan 11, 2025

Two-person competition, ice expo, vendors and panel discussion.

 https://mobridge.org/ice-fishing-tournament

chamber@mobridge.org

 


Location:   Scherr-Howe Events Center
Map:   212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
Phone:   605-845-2500

All Dates:
