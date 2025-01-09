Ice Fishing Expo and Tournament - Mobridge
Jan 9, 2025 - Jan 11, 2025
Two-person competition, ice expo, vendors and panel discussion.
|Scherr-Howe Events Center
|212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
|605-845-2500
