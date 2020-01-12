Ice Fishing - Watertown
Jan 12, 2020 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Learn how to catch fish in the wintertime. Supplies provided. Park license required.
|Location:
|Pelican Lake Recreation Area
|Map:
|17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD
|Phone:
|605-882-5200
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1073/
All Dates:
