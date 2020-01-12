Share |

Ice Fishing - Watertown

Jan 12, 2020 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Learn how to catch fish in the wintertime. Supplies provided. Park license required.


Location:   Pelican Lake Recreation Area
Map:   17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD
Phone:   605-882-5200
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1073/

All Dates:
Jan 12, 2020 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Learn how to catch fish in the wintertime.

Pelican Lake Recreation Area
Pelican Lake Recreation Area 17450 17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD

Search All Events By Day

January (2020)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable