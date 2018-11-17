Share |

Ice Rink Opening Day and Skates-Giving

Nov 17, 2018 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Help Main Street Square kick off the 2018-19 ice skating season as you support the Main Street Square Skates-Giving Food Drive, helping us stock a local food pantry for the holidays. Each skater will receive $1 off skate rentals by donating at least one non-perishable food item. (Offer only valid on the day of the event). Stay for a family-friendly movie on the Main Street Square big screen beginning at dusk. For more information, visit MainStreetSquareRC.com.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://MainStreetSquareRC.com

