Ice Rink Opening Day and Skates-Giving
Nov 17, 2018 10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Help Main Street Square kick off the 2018-19 ice skating season as you support the Main Street Square Skates-Giving Food Drive, helping us stock a local food pantry for the holidays. Each skater will receive $1 off skate rentals by donating at least one non-perishable food item. (Offer only valid on the day of the event). Stay for a family-friendly movie on the Main Street Square big screen beginning at dusk. For more information, visit MainStreetSquareRC.com.
|Main Street Square
|512 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|605-716-7979
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|http://MainStreetSquareRC.com
