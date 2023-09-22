Illusionist Craig Karges: Experience the Extraordinary! - Spearfish

Sep 22, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Craig Karges is truly extraordinary! The “extraordinist” is an award-winning entertainer, a nationally recognized speaker, and an author. Karges has made over five thousand appearances in 27 countries on four continents and in all fifty states.



Craig Karges combines the art of magic with the science of psychology and the power of intuition to create the impression that nothing is impossible. Tables float, minds are read, metal bends and your imagination is challenged because you won’t believe your eyes! Dennis Miller, comedian, and media personality, put it this way after seeing Karges perform, “This weirds me out!”



Although he does not claim to have supernatural powers or perform as a psychic or magician, the effects Craig Karges creates on stage are uncanny. Blindfolded, he calls off serial numbers on borrowed currency. Unspoken thoughts are revealed. Predictions are made and verified. Borrowed finger rings are linked into a chain. Objects move seemingly by the power of the mind. A table dances and flies into the air.

Craig Karges is unique’ what he does on stage is totally different, and there is no other show like “Experience the Extraordinary!”



For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

Fee: $Advance Tickets: $30 Adults; $15 Youth