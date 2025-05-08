In the Next Room of the Vibrator Play - Sioux Falls

May 8, 2025 - May 10, 2025

This May, Monstrous Little Theatre Company and the Good Night Theatre Collective present a co-production of the acclaimed dramatic comedy In the Next Room or the Vibrator Play! Set in the 1880s at the dawn of the age of electricity, the three-time-Tony-nominated work by Sarah Ruhl depicts the way doctors often treated 'hysterical' patients, centering on how this new therapy affects one doctor's entire household.

This show contains adult themes and sexual innuendo — intended for mature audiences.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
