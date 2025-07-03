Independence Day Celebration - Gary
Jul 3, 2025 - Jul 6, 2025
PRCA rodeo, golf cart parade, classic car show, tractor pull, turtle races, water fights, soapbox races, basketball tournament, music, street dance, fireworks, and kids’ activities.
|Location:
|Downtown Gary
|Map:
|Gary, SD 57237
|Phone:
|605-272-5779
|Website:
|http://www.experiencegarysd.com/
All Dates:
Jul 3, 2025 - Jul 6, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.