Independence Day Celebration - Gary

Jul 3, 2025 - Jul 6, 2025

PRCA rodeo, golf cart parade, classic car show, tractor pull, turtle races, water fights, soapbox races, basketball tournament, music, street dance, fireworks, and kids’ activities.


Location:   Downtown Gary
Map:   Gary, SD 57237
Phone:   605-272-5779
Website:   http://www.experiencegarysd.com/

All Dates:
Jul 3, 2025 - Jul 6, 2025

PRCA rodeo, golf cart parade, classic car show, tractor pull, turtle races, water fights, soapbox races, basketball tournament, music, street dance, fireworks, and kids’ activities.
Downtown Gary
Downtown Gary 57237 Gary, SD 57237

Search All Events By Day

July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable