Independence Day Celebration - Lake Norden
Jul 3, 2021 - Jul 4, 2021
Barbecue, live music, firemen’s water fight, kids’ activities, triathlon, baseball game and fireworks.
|Location:
|Lake Norden
|Map:
|Lake Norden, SD 57248
|Phone:
|605-785-3602
|Email:
|cityln@itctel.com
|Website:
|http://tinyurl.com/ks2wdjx
All Dates:
Jul 3, 2021 - Jul 4, 2021
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.