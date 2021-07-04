Share |

Independence Day Military Special - Aberdeen

Jul 4, 2021

On Sunday, July 4 at Thunder Road, active and retired military with a paying guest and a military ID will receive free unlimited mini golf.


Location:   Thunder Road Aberdeen
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Email:   aberdeen@thunderroad.info

