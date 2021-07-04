Independence Day Military Special - Aberdeen
Jul 4, 2021
On Sunday, July 4 at Thunder Road, active and retired military with a paying guest and a military ID will receive free unlimited mini golf.
|Location:
|Thunder Road Aberdeen
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Email:
|aberdeen@thunderroad.info
All Dates:
