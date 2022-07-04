Share |

Independence Day Parade

Jul 4, 2022

Participate in the parade or watch from the sidelines. Color guard, fire engines, vintage vehicles, barrel train, and more. Have kids bring a sack for the candy tosses. For additional information call Redfield City Hall 605-472-4550.


Location:   Parade route posted on city web site
Map:   3rd St.W to 8th Ave to Main to 6th Ave to 1st St W to Eastern Star Home, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4550
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 4, 2022

Participate in the parade or watch from the sidelines. Color guard, fire engines, vintage vehicles, barrel train, and more. Have kids bring a sack for the candy tosses. For additional information call Redfield City Hall 605-472-4550.
Parade route posted on city web site
Parade route posted on city web site 57469 3rd St.W to 8th Ave to Main to 6th Ave to 1st St W to Eastern Star Home, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

Search All Events By Day

July (2022)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable