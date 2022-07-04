Independence Day Parade
Jul 4, 2022
Participate in the parade or watch from the sidelines. Color guard, fire engines, vintage vehicles, barrel train, and more. Have kids bring a sack for the candy tosses. For additional information call Redfield City Hall 605-472-4550.
|Location:
|Parade route posted on city web site
|Map:
|3rd St.W to 8th Ave to Main to 6th Ave to 1st St W to Eastern Star Home, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4550
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Jul 4, 2022
