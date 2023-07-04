Share |

Independence Day Parade - Redfield

Jul 4, 2023 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Participate in the parade or watch from the sidelines. Have kiddos bring bags for candy tosses. Additional info on city web site.


Location:   Check tourism.redfield-sd.com
Map:   Includes Main Street, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
