Independence Day Parade - Redfield
Jul 4, 2023 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Participate in the parade or watch from the sidelines. Have kiddos bring bags for candy tosses. Additional info on city web site.
|Location:
|Check tourism.redfield-sd.com
|Map:
|Includes Main Street, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
