India Night - Brookings

Mar 1, 2020 6:00 pm

Celebrate the diverse cultures of India through spectacular dance performances, dramatized representations, stunning fashion show and authentic Indian food.  


Location:   Volstorff Ballroom, Student Union, SDSU
Map:   1421 Student Union Ln, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   316-708-8932
Email:   indianstudents.sdstate@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.sdstate.edu/indian-student-association

Mar 1, 2020 6:00 pm

A celebration of India's diverse cultures. 

Volstorff Ballroom, Student Union, SDSU
1421 Student Union Ln, Brookings, SD 57007

