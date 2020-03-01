India Night - Brookings
Mar 1, 2020 6:00 pm
Celebrate the diverse cultures of India through spectacular dance performances, dramatized representations, stunning fashion show and authentic Indian food.
|Location:
|Volstorff Ballroom, Student Union, SDSU
|Map:
|1421 Student Union Ln, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|316-708-8932
|Email:
|indianstudents.sdstate@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.sdstate.edu/indian-student-association
All Dates:
Mar 1, 2020 6:00 pm
A celebration of India's diverse cultures.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.