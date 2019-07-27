Share |

Indian Lore Days - Mitchell

Jul 27, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Lakota games, traditional stories, atlatl demonstrations, corn husk doll making, grinding corn using a mano and matate, and the Kids' Dig, where children can dig for a free arrowhead.

Fee: $10 per child


Location:   Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
Map:   3200 Indian Village Road, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-5473
Website:   http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org

All Dates:
Children learn about the ancestors of the Lakota through games, stories and demonstrations.

