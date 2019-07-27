Indian Lore Days - Mitchell
Jul 27, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Lakota games, traditional stories, atlatl demonstrations, corn husk doll making, grinding corn using a mano and matate, and the Kids' Dig, where children can dig for a free arrowhead.
Fee: $10 per child
|Location:
|Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
|Map:
|3200 Indian Village Road, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-5473
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org
All Dates:
Jul 27, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Children learn about the ancestors of the Lakota through games, stories and demonstrations.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.