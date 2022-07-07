Share |

INNOSKATE Sioux Falls 2022 Festival

Jul 7, 2022 - Jul 9, 2022

Levitt at the Falls, The Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, and USA Skateboarding are collaborating to create a one-of-a-kind “Innoskate” festivalSkate demonstrations with pro skaters

  • Panel discussions with professional and Olympic skateboarders, inventors, scientists, artists and local community leaders

  • Interactive invention activities from the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center of Invention and Innovation

  • Mobile skatepark from the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association

  • Learn to skate clinics

  • Art Alley with interactive art activities and working artists

  • DTSF vendor skater village

  • Skateboard deck art show at Rehfeld’s Art Gallery

  • A Visual Sound skate film in concert with Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and filmmakers Chris Pastras and Jason Lee

  • Best trick contest

  • Free concert headlining performances from Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks OrchestraDessa, and Meet Me @ The Altar


Location:   Levitt at the Falls
Map:   504 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 271-1560
Email:   info@levittsiouxfalls.org
Website:   https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/innoskate/

