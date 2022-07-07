INNOSKATE Sioux Falls 2022 Festival
Jul 7, 2022 - Jul 9, 2022
Levitt at the Falls, The Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, and USA Skateboarding are collaborating to create a one-of-a-kind “Innoskate” festivalSkate demonstrations with pro skaters
-
Panel discussions with professional and Olympic skateboarders, inventors, scientists, artists and local community leaders
-
Interactive invention activities from the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center of Invention and Innovation
-
Mobile skatepark from the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association
-
Learn to skate clinics
-
Art Alley with interactive art activities and working artists
-
DTSF vendor skater village
-
Skateboard deck art show at Rehfeld’s Art Gallery
-
A Visual Sound skate film in concert with Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and filmmakers Chris Pastras and Jason Lee
-
Best trick contest
-
Free concert headlining performances from Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, Dessa, and Meet Me @ The Altar
|Location:
|Levitt at the Falls
|Map:
|504 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 271-1560
|Email:
|info@levittsiouxfalls.org
|Website:
|https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/innoskate/
All Dates:
Jul 7, 2022 - Jul 9, 2022
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.