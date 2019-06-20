Share |

Insane With Power-Brookings

Jun 20, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

Insane With Power by Scott Haan begins with journalist Lois Lancaster writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting super heroes. At first Lois thinks of their fantasies as wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens….

 


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   University Blvd, Brookings, SD, 57006
Phone:   605-688-6045

All Dates:
SDSU Prairie Repertory Theatre performance.

Performing Arts Center
Performing Arts Center 57006 University Blvd, Brookings, SD, 57006

