Insane With Power-Brookings

Jun 20, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019
Insane With Power by Scott Haan begins with journalist Lois Lancaster writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting super heroes. At first Lois thinks of their fantasies as wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens….
|Performing Arts Center
|University Blvd, Brookings, SD, 57006
|605-688-6045
SDSU Prairie Repertory Theatre performance.
