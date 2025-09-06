Insect Festival at McCrory Gardens
Sep 6, 2025 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join us for an afternoon of fun to learn about the importance and awareness of insects! There will be garden tours, a pollinator parade, interactive inset education edible insects and crafts.
Admission is free and there's something for everyone to enjoy.
|Location:
|McCrory Gardens
|Map:
|631 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6707
|Email:
|lisa.marotz@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|http://sdstate.edu/mccrory-gardens
All Dates:
