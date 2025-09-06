Insect Festival at McCrory Gardens

Sep 6, 2025 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us for an afternoon of fun to learn about the importance and awareness of insects! There will be garden tours, a pollinator parade, interactive inset education edible insects and crafts. 

 

Admission is free and there's something for everyone to enjoy.


Location:   McCrory Gardens
Map:   631 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-6707
Email:   lisa.marotz@sdstate.edu
Website:   http://sdstate.edu/mccrory-gardens

