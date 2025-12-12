Inspecting Carol - Spearfish

Dec 21, 2025

Community theater performance.

Dec. 12-13 at 7pm

Dec 14 at 2pm

Dec. 16 at 7pm

Dec. 19-20 at 7pm

Dec. 21 at 2pm


Location:   Matthews Opera House
Map:   612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973

All Dates:
Dec 12, 2025 - Dec 13, 2025
Dec 14, 2025
Dec 16, 2025
Dec 19, 2025 - Dec 20, 2025
Dec 21, 2025

Matthews Opera House
