Interior Frontier Days - Interior

Aug 25, 2023 - Aug 26, 2023

South Dakotas Oldest Rodeo in the legendary Interior Rodeo Grounds with PRCA action and a ranch rodeo. Second largest rodeo in the world in the 1920's. Dances, parades, clowns and professional athletes from around the world compete for top prize money. New dates same great legendary rodeo

 

Fee: $15


Location:   Interior Rodeo Grounds
Map:   E. Hwy 44, Interior, South Dakota 57750
Phone:   605-441-6027
Email:   wilsonrodeo@goldenwest.net
Website:   http://www.muddycreekprorodeo.com

All Dates:
Aug 25, 2023 - Aug 26, 2023 Ranch Rodeo August 25/ PRCA Rodeo August 26 5 PM

South Dakotas Oldest Rodeo

Interior Rodeo Grounds
Interior Rodeo Grounds 57750 E. Hwy 44, Interior, South Dakota 57750

