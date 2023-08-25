Interior Frontier Days - Interior
Aug 25, 2023 - Aug 26, 2023
South Dakotas Oldest Rodeo in the legendary Interior Rodeo Grounds with PRCA action and a ranch rodeo. Second largest rodeo in the world in the 1920's. Dances, parades, clowns and professional athletes from around the world compete for top prize money. New dates same great legendary rodeo
Fee: $15
|Location:
|Interior Rodeo Grounds
|Map:
|E. Hwy 44, Interior, South Dakota 57750
|Phone:
|605-441-6027
|Email:
|wilsonrodeo@goldenwest.net
|Website:
|http://www.muddycreekprorodeo.com
All Dates:
Aug 25, 2023 - Aug 26, 2023 Ranch Rodeo August 25/ PRCA Rodeo August 26 5 PM
South Dakotas Oldest Rodeo
