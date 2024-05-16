Share |

International Day of Light - Pierre

May 16, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Rediscover our previous exhibit: Hidden No More! Also discover light, colors, and reflections with our VR Headsets.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=114637

