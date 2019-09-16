Intro to Improv (class) - Brookings

Sep 16, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Have you always wanted to do improv? Join us now to learn the basics of improvisational acting, improve creativity and confidence. Students will present what they’ve learned during the last 30 min. of the last class. This class meets for 8 weeks on Mondays.



This class is open to students from 6th grade through 12th grade.



Instructor: Julie Abraham

Fee: $120