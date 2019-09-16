Share |

Intro to Improv (class) - Brookings

Oct 21, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Have you always wanted to do improv? Join us now to learn the basics of improvisational acting, improve creativity and confidence. Students will present what they’ve learned during the last 30 min. of the last class. This class meets for 8 weeks on Mondays.

This class is open to students from 6th grade through 12th grade.

Instructor: Julie Abraham

Fee: $120


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org

All Dates:
Sep 16, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 23, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 30, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 7, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 14, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 21, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 28, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 4, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable