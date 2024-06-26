Share |

Introduction to Archaeology Camp - Deadwood

Jun 26, 2024 - Jun 28, 2024

Campers will learn the basics of archaeology, including how to set up a dig site, proper tool handling, how to identify and map artifacts, the importance of record keeping, and how artifacts are stored. This experience promises to spark student’s curiosity about the past and provide a unique opportunity for them to learn about different cultures and archaeological techniques in a fun and educational setting. For students in grades 1-3. Days of ‘76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Reservations required. Call Deadwood History Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

 

Fee: $40 for members and $45 for non-members.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

Campers in grades 1-3 will learn the basics of archaeology, including how to set up a dig site, proper tool handling, how to identify and map artifacts, the importance of record keeping, and how artifacts are stored.

