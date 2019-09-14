Introduction to Guitar for Youth - Brookings
Oct 19, 2019
Students in grades 5-8 will be introduced to key guitar concepts and will have the opportunity to play popular music such as songs from the Greatest Showman, Havana, Old Town Road, Thunder and more!
Class meets from 9:00-9:45 am
Instructor: Kristina Gindo
Fee: $87
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org
All Dates:
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 21, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
Oct 5, 2019
Oct 12, 2019
Oct 19, 2019
