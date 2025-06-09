Inventors Camp: Create, Experiment, Innovate - Deadwood
Jun 11, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Calling all young creators. Students in grades 1–3 will spend a fun-filled week discovering inventors and their groundbreaking creations. Participants will become inventors themselves – designing, building, and testing their own amazing inventions. Through hands-on experiments and teamwork, campers will learn to bring everyday items to life in exciting new ways. Days of ’76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Space is limited and reservations are required. Scholarships are available. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program.
Fee: $50 for members, $55 for non-members
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy-Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|tera@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/jr-inventors-camp-create-experiment-innovate/
All Dates:
Jun 9, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 10, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 11, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 12, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 13, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
