Inventors Camp: Create, Experiment, Innovate - Deadwood

Jun 13, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Calling all young creators. Students in grades 1–3 will spend a fun-filled week discovering inventors and their groundbreaking creations. Participants will become inventors themselves – designing, building, and testing their own amazing inventions. Through hands-on experiments and teamwork, campers will learn to bring everyday items to life in exciting new ways. Days of ’76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Space is limited and reservations are required. Scholarships are available. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program.

 

Fee: $50 for members, $55 for non-members


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy-Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/jr-inventors-camp-create-experiment-innovate/

All Dates:
Jun 9, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 10, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 11, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 12, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 13, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

