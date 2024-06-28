Share |

Irene Rodeo - Irene

Jun 28, 2024 - Jun 29, 2024

Bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback riding, ladies’ breakaway, bull riding, team roping, mutton bustin’, shoe scramble and kids’ candy toss.


Location:   Irene Rodeo Grounds
Map:   45179 SD Hwy 46, Irene, SD 57037
Phone:   605-660-4118

