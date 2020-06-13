Iron Casting and Sand Mold Workshop - Sioux Falls
Jun 13, 2020 - Jun 14, 2020
Make your own frying pan, sculpture or garden gnome out of molten iron!
|Location:
|BronzeAge Art Casting
|Map:
|1110 N Weber Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-7644
|Website:
|http://www.bronzeagefsd.com/
All Dates:
