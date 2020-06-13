Share |

Iron Casting and Sand Mold Workshop - Sioux Falls

Jun 13, 2020 - Jun 14, 2020

Make your own frying pan, sculpture or garden gnome out of molten iron!


Location:   BronzeAge Art Casting
Map:   1110 N Weber Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-7644
Website:   http://www.bronzeagefsd.com/

All Dates:
