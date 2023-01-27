Share |

ISOC DEADWOOD SNOCROSS SHOWDOWN

Jan 27, 2023 - Jan 28, 2023

The greatest show on snow returns to Deadwood January 27 & 28, 2023 as the ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross Series hits the Black Hills for the eleventh annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown. More than 150 of the top professional Snocross racers will descend on the historic town’s Deadwood Event Complex for a weekend of high-flying, high-speed, high-octane snowmobile racing.

 


Location:   Days of '76 Event Complex
Map:   18 76th Drive, Deadwood SD
Phone:   800-999-1876
Website:   https://www.deadwood.com/event/pro-snocross-races/

All Dates:
Jan 27, 2023 - Jan 28, 2023

The greatest show on snow returns to Deadwood January 27 & 28, 2023 as the ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross Series hits the Black Hills for the eleventh annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown. More than 150 of the top professional Snocross racers will descend on the historic town’s Deadwood Event Complex for a weekend of high-flying, high-speed, high-octane snowmobile racing.  
Days of '76 Event Complex
Days of '76 Event Complex 18 76th Drive, Deadwood SD

Search All Events By Day

January (2023)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable