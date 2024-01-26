ISOC Deadwood Snocross Showdown - Deadwood
Jan 26, 2024 - Jan 27, 2024
The greatest show on snow returns to Deadwood January 26 & 27, 2024 as the ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross Series hits the Black Hills for the twelfth annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown. More than 150 of the top professional Snocross racers will descend on the historic town’s Deadwood Event Complex for a weekend of high-flying, high-speed, high-octane snowmobile racing.
https://www.deadwood.com/event/pro-snocross-races/
Location:
|Days of '76 Event Complex
Map:
|18 76th Drive, Deadwood SD
Phone:
|800-344-8826
All Dates:
Jan 26, 2024 - Jan 27, 2024
