ISOC Deadwood Snocross Showdown - Deadwood

Jan 26, 2024 - Jan 27, 2024

The greatest show on snow returns to Deadwood January 26 & 27, 2024 as the ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross Series hits the Black Hills for the twelfth annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown. More than 150 of the top professional Snocross racers will descend on the historic town’s Deadwood Event Complex for a weekend of high-flying, high-speed, high-octane snowmobile racing.

Location:   Days of '76 Event Complex
Map:   18 76th Drive, Deadwood SD
Phone:   800-344-8826

