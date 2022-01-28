ISOC Deadwood Snowcross Showdown - rescheduled for March 4-5, 2022

Jan 28, 2022 - Jan 29, 2022

*Due to unseasonably dry conditions and warm temperatures hampering the ability to make snow, the 2022 Deadwood Snocross event originally scheduled for January 28-29 has been postponed with a new date slated for March 4-5, 2022.

Thrill-inducing, high-octane racing, the greatest show on snow returns to Deadwood as the ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross Series returns to Historic Deadwood.

The 10th Annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown welcomes more than 150 of the top professional Snocross racers in the world as they descend on the Days of ‘76 Event Complex for a weekend of throttle-to-the-bar racing! The Days of 76 Event Complex (rodeo grounds) at 18 76th Drive. Parking onsite is limited. Event organizers recommend parking at your hotel (if staying in town), or in one of Deadwood’s free or metered parking areas, and utilizing the Deadwood Trolley to arrive at the event. Several taxi and shuttle services also operate in and around Deadwood.