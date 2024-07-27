Share |

"It's Raining Violets" Annual Flower Show - Hill City

Jul 27, 2024 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

The public is invited to participate by either entering and/or browsing the tables of flowers and other creations depicting the many varieties of plants in the various shades of purple. Special activities for children will be available. Light refreshments will be served.


Location:   Hill City Center
Map:   227 Walnut Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   210-326-4414
Email:   HCEvergreenGardenClub@gmail.com

All Dates:
Jul 27, 2024 10:00 am - 3:00 pm Exhibits taken from 8-10 AM. Show is open from 10AM-3PM

Flower Show focusing on shades of purple. Proceeds from Raffle & Silent Auction benefit the Hill City Boys & Girls Club.

