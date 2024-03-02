Share |

Itty Bitty Einsteins: A Splash of Color

Mar 2, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Fee: Free, Members only event

Once upon a time, people wore brown or tan clothes but there was color all around them. How did they figure out how to color cloth and make paint? We will do some dyeing with vegetables and make paint from rocks and soil.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   Jan Martin (phone: 6052248295)
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
