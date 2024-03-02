Itty Bitty Einsteins: A Splash of Color
Fee: Free, Members only event
Once upon a time, people wore brown or tan clothes but there was color all around them. How did they figure out how to color cloth and make paint? We will do some dyeing with vegetables and make paint from rocks and soil.
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Jan Martin (phone: 6052248295)
|info@sd-discovery.org
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?org_id=SDDC&eventid=121433
Mar 2, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am
