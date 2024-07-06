Share |

Itty Bitty Einsteins: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles! - Pierre

Jul 6, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Can you make a bubble as big as you? Can you make a square bubble or all bubbles round? We will explore all kinds of things we can do with a basic bubble solution.

 

Fee: $Free for members


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=114133&org_id=SDDC

