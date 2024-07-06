Itty Bitty Einsteins: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles! - Pierre
Jul 6, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Can you make a bubble as big as you? Can you make a square bubble or all bubbles round? We will explore all kinds of things we can do with a basic bubble solution.
Fee: $Free for members
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=114133&org_id=SDDC
All Dates:
