Itty Bitty Einsteins: Digging Around! - Pierre
May 4, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Fee: Free, Members only event
Wriggling in the soil are earthworms and other living creatures. We will go on a soil safari to find what is living in the soil at the Discovery Center. Worm races anyone?
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=114140
All Dates:
