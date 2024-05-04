Share |

Itty Bitty Einsteins: Digging Around! - Pierre

May 4, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Fee: Free, Members only event

Wriggling in the soil are earthworms and other living creatures. We will go on a soil safari to find what is living in the soil at the Discovery Center. Worm races anyone?


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=114140

