Itty Bitty Einsteins: Going on a Bear Hunt - Pierre
Nov 4, 2023 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Black bears, brown bears, grizzly bears, polar bears are alike and different in many ways. What do they eat? Where do they live? How do they survive in the cold? Let's find out!
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SDDC&evid=33938285
All Dates:
Nov 4, 2023 10:30 am - 11:30 am
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.