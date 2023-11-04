Share |

Itty Bitty Einsteins: Going on a Bear Hunt - Pierre

Nov 4, 2023 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Black bears, brown bears, grizzly bears, polar bears are alike and different in many ways. What do they eat? Where do they live? How do they survive in the cold? Let's find out!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SDDC&evid=33938285

All Dates:
Nov 4, 2023 10:30 am - 11:30 am

