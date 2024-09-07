Itty Bitty Einsteins: Harvest Time! - Pierre
Sep 7, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Let’s make something colorful and yummy from our garden! We will collect what is currently growing in the Discovery Center garden and make our own snack.
Fee: $Members only
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=42371307&orgcode=SDDC
