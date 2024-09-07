Share |

Itty Bitty Einsteins: Harvest Time! - Pierre

Sep 7, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Let’s make something colorful and yummy from our garden! We will collect what is currently growing in the Discovery Center garden and make our own snack.

 

Fee: $Members only


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=42371307&orgcode=SDDC

