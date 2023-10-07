Itty Bitty Einsteins: Ooey Gooey & Creepy Crawly - Pierre
Oct 7, 2023 10:30 am - 11:30 am
It is time for fun with gooey stuff, spiders, bats, and snakes! Why are people afraid of snakes or spiders or bats? What kind of goo can we make with glue and liquid starch?
https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=33937063&orgcode=SDDC
|Location:
|SD Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
