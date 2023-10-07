Share |

Itty Bitty Einsteins: Ooey Gooey & Creepy Crawly - Pierre

Oct 7, 2023 10:30 am - 11:30 am

It is time for fun with gooey stuff, spiders, bats, and snakes! Why are people afraid of snakes or spiders or bats? What kind of goo can we make with glue and liquid starch?

https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=33937063&amp;orgcode=SDDC


Location:   SD Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

All Dates:
Oct 7, 2023 10:30 am - 11:30 am

It is time for fun with gooey stuff, spiders, bats, and snakes! Why are people afraid of snakes or spiders or bats? What kind of goo can we make with glue and liquid starch? https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=33937063&amp;orgcode=SDDC
SD Discovery Center
SD Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable