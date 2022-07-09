Itty Bitty Einsteins - Pierre

Oct 8, 2022 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Ages: 3-5 years with parent or grandparent



Itty Bitty Einsteins: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles on July 9th

We will make bubble solutions, invent bubble wands and have lots of fun trying to make giant bubbles!



Itty Bitty Einsteins: Backbone Bonanza on August 6th

Why is a backbone so important? What living things have a backbone? We will explore different living things and the role a backbone plays in survival.



Itty Bitty Einsteins: Engineering with the 3 Billy Goats Gruff and the 3 Little Pigs on September 10th

Can you build a bridge or a house that will keep you safe from the Big Bad Wolf or the Troll? We will build structures out of different materials and discover how some shapes are sturdier than others for buildings.





Itty Bitty Einsteins: Hiding in Plain Sight on October 8th

Can you hide in plain sight? How do some animals keep safe from their predators? We will explore different ways animals protect themselves.



Itty Bitty Einsteins: Hibernation or Migration on November 5th

What is migration? What is hibernation? Why do some living things migrate and others hibernate? How far do different living things migrate? How does an animal survive in hibernation? These questions and more will be explored.



Itty Bitty Einsteins: Snowflake Magic on December 3rd

Did you know that each snowflake is unique? How many points are on a snowflake? What color are they? How are they formed? Can we build a snowflake?

Fee: $Free with South Dakota Discovery Center membership!