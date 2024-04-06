Share |

Itty Bitty Einsteins: Sun + Earth + Moon + ???- Pierre

Apr 6, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Fee: Free, Members only event

Long ago, when people experienced a solar eclipse, they thought the world would come to an end. We will discover how the sun, earth and moon are related to each other and explore how a solar eclipse can occur.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

