Itty Bitty Einsteins: Sun + Earth + Moon + ???- Pierre
Apr 6, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Fee: Free, Members only event
Long ago, when people experienced a solar eclipse, they thought the world would come to an end. We will discover how the sun, earth and moon are related to each other and explore how a solar eclipse can occur.
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
6052248295
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
