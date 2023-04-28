Jake's Women - Pierre Players
May 4, 2023 - May 6, 2023
"Jake's Women," A community theater performance by Pierre Players at the Grand Opera House
Dramatic Comedy by Neil Simon, Directed by Scott Lee
April 28th-30th and May 4th-6th
Door Open at 7:00 P.M., Performance at 7:30 P.M.
Tickets on sale starting April 17th!
|Location:
|Grand Opera House
|Map:
|109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-7826
|Website:
|https://www.pierreplayers.com/shows/jakeswomen/
All Dates:
Apr 28, 2023 - Apr 30, 2023
May 4, 2023 - May 6, 2023
