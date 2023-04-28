Share |

Jake's Women - Pierre Players

May 4, 2023 - May 6, 2023

"Jake's Women," A community theater performance by Pierre Players at the Grand Opera House

Dramatic Comedy by Neil Simon, Directed by Scott Lee

April 28th-30th and May 4th-6th

Door Open at 7:00 P.M., Performance at 7:30 P.M.

Tickets on sale starting April 17th!


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-7826
Website:   https://www.pierreplayers.com/shows/jakeswomen/

All Dates:
Apr 28, 2023 - Apr 30, 2023
May 4, 2023 - May 6, 2023

