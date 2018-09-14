JAM Art & Supplies "Sweet Art Show"

Sep 14, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for the Fourth Annual JAM Art & Supplies “Sweet Art Show” - an art reception showcasing Sioux Falls artists as well as a fundraiser that will help further JAM Art & Supplies' mission of getting art supplies in the hands of local artists. The show will take place on Friday, September 14 from 5:30-8:30 PM at Icon Event Hall & Lounge. Funds raised at the show will support the creative reuse summer camps, classes, and workshops for Sioux Falls artists and children. Funds will also help to provide scholarships to students to attend creative reuse classes and workshops. Featured at the event will be a gourmet ice cream bar with delectable ice cream toppings and sweet hors d'oeuvres. A free-will donation of $10 is suggested at the door and exclusive sponsorship opportunities are available. Join us for a night of great local art and sweet treats!