Jamboree Days - Hartford

Jun 19, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

Enoy the little miss Hartford pageant, car show, burnout contest, live music, vendor booths, parade, inflatables, face painting and ballon twisting.
Saturday night concert in the park and Sunday morning worship.

Location:   City Park
Map:   Hartford, SD 57033
Phone:   605-941-0809

All Dates:
Jun 19, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

Enoy the little miss Hartford pageant, car show, burnout contest, live music, vendor booths, parade, inflatables, face painting and ballon twisting. Saturday night concert in the park and Sunday morning worship.
City Park
City Park 57033 Hartford, SD 57033

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable