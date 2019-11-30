Share |

James Valley Model Railroad Open House - Aberdeen

Dec 7, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

One of the most unique model railroad exhibits in the United States. Free admission. 


Location:   Old Milwaukee Railroad Depot
Map:   1 North Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-216-1183
Email:   tomdeebl@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/JVMRRA/

All Dates:
Nov 30, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 7, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 14, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 21, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 28, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jan 18, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Search All Events By Day

November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable