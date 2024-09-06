James Valley Threshing Show - Andover
Sep 6, 2024 - Sep 8, 2024
World’s largest plowing demonstration, threshing, sawmilling, blacksmithing, car and tractor parades and quilt and craft show. Featuring the world's largest road locomotive, the 150 Case.
|Location:
|Threshermen's Park
|Map:
|Andover, SD 57422
|Phone:
|605-881-5978
|Website:
|http://www.jamesvalleythreshers.com/
All Dates:
Sep 6, 2024 - Sep 8, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.