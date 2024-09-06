Share |

James Valley Threshing Show - Andover

Sep 6, 2024 - Sep 8, 2024

World’s largest plowing demonstration, threshing, sawmilling, blacksmithing, car and tractor parades and quilt and craft show. Featuring the world's largest road locomotive, the 150 Case.


Location:   Threshermen's Park
Map:   Andover, SD 57422
Phone:   605-881-5978
Website:   http://www.jamesvalleythreshers.com/

