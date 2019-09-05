Share |

James Valley Threshing & Tractor Show - Andover

Sep 5, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

World’s largest plowing demonstration, threshing sawmilling, blacksmithing, car and tractor parades and quilt and craft show. Featuring the 150 Case, the world’s largest road locomotive!


Location:   Threshermen's Park
Map:   Andover, SD 57422
Phone:   605-868-3242
Website:   http://www.jamesvalleythreshers.com/

All Dates:
Sep 5, 2019 - Sep 8, 2019

World’s largest plowing demonstration, threshing sawmilling, blacksmithing, car and tractor parades and quilt and craft show. Featuring the 150 Case, the world’s largest road locomotive!
Threshermen's Park
Threshermen's Park 57422 Andover, SD 57422

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable