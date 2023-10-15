JAS Quintet - Spearfish

Oct 15, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us at the Matthews Opera House on Sunday, October 15 as we welcome JAS Quintet to the historic stage.



JAS Quintet is one of South Dakota’s premier jazz ensembles. Formed in 2021 and based in Sioux Falls, the ensemble continues to perform concert and festival dates throughout the region. JAS features the classic jazz quintet instrumentation of trumpet, saxophone, piano, bass, and drums. Their repertoire is a diverse mix of old and new, featuring many original compositions and arrangements by members of the band. Concerts include favorites from Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, Clifford Brown, Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, and contemporary artists. You are sure to hear many familiar tunes during a JAS concert along with a few new jazz classics. The members of the JAS Quintet are recognized as some of the finest jazz musicians and educators in the region. Touring extensively throughout South Dakota as a part of the South Dakota Arts Council’s Touring Artist program, the JAS Quintet has established a reputation as one of the top jazz ensembles in the region. More information can be found at JASQuintet.com



A variety of seating options are available for this event:



Balcony seating: $25 for advance reservations; $30 day of show.



Cabaret-style seating: Table seating on the main floor with treats and access to premium wine by the bottle. $40 per seat for advance reservations; $45 day of show



Historic Box seating: We’ve opened the historic opera boxes that flank the stage! These premium seats are extremely limited. Each box includes one complimentary bottle of wine and plate of hors d’ouvres. $75 per seat, advance reservations only.



A cash bar will also be available throughout the event.



For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

