Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic
Oct 1, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
His magic has amazed audiences on The Late Late show on national CBS-TV, aboard Disney Cruise Lines, and at theaters, resorts and casinos around the world. Now master magician Jason Hudy is bringing his mind-bending “Mesmerizing Magic” Show to the Matthews Opera House for a “one night only” magical extravaganza that is sure to captivate and enthrall your entire family!
Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth & students
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|6056427973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|https://www.matthewsopera.com/
All Dates:
Live performance with magician Jason Hudy at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish, SD.
