Share |

Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic

Oct 1, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

His magic has amazed audiences on The Late Late show on national CBS-TV, aboard Disney Cruise Lines, and at theaters, resorts and casinos around the world. Now master magician Jason Hudy is bringing his mind-bending “Mesmerizing Magic” Show to the Matthews Opera House for a “one night only” magical extravaganza that is sure to captivate and enthrall your entire family!

 

Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth & students


Location:   The Matthews Opera House
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   6056427973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   https://www.matthewsopera.com/

All Dates:
Oct 1, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Live performance with magician Jason Hudy at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish, SD.

The Matthews Opera House
The Matthews Opera House 57783 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

October (2021)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable