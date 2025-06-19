Java Quasi celebration - Java

Jun 19, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

Starting Thursday evening June 19th with food vendors and a free band concert under the tent .live music throughout the weekend featuring the surfing safari band, Shaun Johnson and the big band experience, ABBA FAB,Uptown band, Bollinger Entertainment, DJ NASH, Aman family band. Also magician shows, comedy by the looney lutherans music and comedy by Milo Hatzenbuhler, Saturday morning parade and car and tractor show. Run walk and fireman's feed. Friday and Saturday will be inflatables and numerous other activies for people of all ages. Come help us celebrate our 125th birthday..