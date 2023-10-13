Jaycees Feargrounds Haunted House - Sioux Falls
Oct 14, 2023 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Join us for the 2023 Jaycees Feargrounds "Circus of Horrors" Haunted House! Order tickets online to save $5.
Weekdays: 7:00–9:00 p.m.
Last ticket sold at 8:30 p.m.
Weekends: 7:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.
Last ticket sold at 11:00 p.m.
• Throwback Day, Oct. 19: 7:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
Reduced ticket prices. Must purchase ticket at gate.
• Kids Day, Oct. 22: 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.
Kid’s Day is a fun, non-scary afternoon for younger children to enjoy Halloween festivities at the Jaycees Feargrounds! Must purchase ticket at gate.
• Blackout Night, Oct. 26: 7:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
• Halloween, Oct. 31: 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Fee: $17
https://jayceesfeargrounds.com/hours-and-location/
|Location:
|W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
|Map:
|100 N Lyon Boulevard, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|(605) 215-1031
|Email:
|info@siouxfallsjaycees.org
All Dates:
Oct 13, 2023 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 14, 2023 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 19, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Throwback Thursday
Oct 20, 2023 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 21, 2023 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 22, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Kid's Day
Oct 26, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Blackout Night
Oct 27, 2023 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 28, 2023 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Oct 30, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 31, 2023 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Halloween
